Morrisons launches new farm network to drive net zero goal

Morrisons has today launched a new farm network which aims to drive on-farm sustainability in order to reach its net zero by 2030 goal.

The Sustainable Farm Network is part of the supermarket chain's work to support its supplying farms to de-carbonise in six years' time.

The programme will work with them to develop the practices they need to make the changes and sustainability challenges required.

An initial cohort of over 70 farmers will join the network in its first year, according to Morrisons.

The programme will be supported by Harper Adams University’s School of Sustainable Farming.

Director of the school, Simon Thelwell, said: “We’re looking forward to being part of a great team equipping farmers with the knowledge they need to understand their carbon footprint and ways to decarbonise.

“We’ll also identify ways in which they can change their systems – making them both commercially viable and environmentally friendly, boosting wildlife and improving biodiversity.”

As each farmer joins the programme, they will be asked about their knowledge of six key themes which will be at the heart of the network’s focus and which each farmer will develop.

These will be about the key factors which drive farming businesses, such as soil, water, and animal health and welfare.

Morrisons says it will also be launching a new incentives programme for farmers working towards net zero, which will include shopping vouchers for reaching different milestones on the programme.

Sophie Throup, sustainability director at the retailer said: "Farmers across our supply chain are already doing a lot of great work in driving forward more sustainable practices.

“By launching the Morrisons Sustainable Farm Network, we’re hoping to link them up to industry specialists, academic expertise and crucially, other farmers.

“Participating farms will be leading examples of the ways in which we can hone our practices as we transition towards a more sustainable future."