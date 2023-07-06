Morrisons plans to shut fruit packing plant putting 450 jobs at risk

Morrisons has proposed to shut its Bradford-based fruit packing plant, putting 450 jobs at risk of redundancy.

The retailer, which was founded in Bradford, plans to combine its Cutler Heights facility with another plant in Thrapston, Northamptonshire later this year.

The Cutler Heights plant supplies 59 fruit products and 115 million packs of fruit a year, including tomatoes, salad and numerous fruits.

According to Morrisons, the merger would create more than 400 new jobs at the Thrapston factory and at its Wakefield-based distribution centre.

But Judith Cummins, who is MP for Bradford South, warned that the closure would be 'terrible news' for the city.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: "Recent investment in the Thrapston site has created more capacity and space which has made consolidation of the two sites possible."

The plan to merge the two plants at one location had been made "after very careful review and evaluation", the spokesperson added.

