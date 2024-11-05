Morrisons pledges £1.4 billion for its farmer suppliers for 2025

Morrisons has confirmed it will invest £1.4 billion in its farmer suppliers next year as it commits to 'standing shoulder to shoulder' with the industry.

The £1.4bn investment will include contracts, cashflow schemes and practical industry support, the supermarket chain said today (5 November).

The retailer said it will also bring forward support planned for December, by offering a 5% discount for farmers to use in its stores and online.

This extends to all livestock suppliers who provide lamb, beef and pork, and egg farmers and fruit and veg growers who supply Morrisons directly.

Dairy farmers with a Morrisons contract will also be included in the December discount offer.

Rami Baitiéh, Morrisons chief executive officer, explained that the retailer was British farming’s 'single biggest direct customer'.

He said: "We stand shoulder to shoulder with British farmers; some of the unsung heroes of our society, growing and providing home-grown food, which we all benefit from every day.

"In light of the budget, our £1.4bn investment in UK farming demonstrates our core commitment to long term relationships through contracts, cashflow schemes and practical industry support.”

The retailer's ‘For Farmers’ range which includes milk, eggs, cheese and cream, also enables customers to give back directly to farmers, and has raised over £25m to date.

As more customers choose to show their support for British farmers, Morrisons also confirmed today that additional products are set to be considered for the range in the coming months.