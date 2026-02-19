Morrisons pledges £1.6bn spend with British farmers in 2026

Morrisons has pledged to spend more than £1.6 billion with British farmers in 2026, as supermarkets face renewed scrutiny over their role in supporting domestic food production.

The retailer said the commitment would back more than 2,500 UK farmers supplying fruit and vegetables, meat, fish, dairy and eggs through long-term agreements designed to offer greater certainty.

The figure represents Morrisons’ annual spend with British agriculture, though the supermarket did not specify whether it marks an increase on previous years or reflects existing procurement commitments.

The announcement comes at a time when many producers are grappling with rising input costs, volatile markets and ongoing debate over the future of family farms and domestic food security.

Supermarkets have come under growing pressure to demonstrate that sourcing pledges translate into sustainable farmgate returns, particularly as profitability remains tight across many sectors.

Morrisons said it typically operates on multi-year contracts governed by the Groceries Supply Code of Practice (GSCOP), with a focus on “fair dealing and transparency”.

The supermarket has also introduced a shared farming agreement for potato growers that underwrites 100% of growing costs, aiming to cushion producers from seasonal and weather-related pressures.

Rami Baitiéh, chief executive of Morrisons, said: “Now, more than ever, at a time when farming is under pressure, we stand shoulder to shoulder with British farmers, providing them with long term financial stability and practical support.”

“That is why we are committing to invest £1.6 billion with British farms this year,” he added.

Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle welcomed the move, describing Morrisons as a “steadfast and consistent partner for British agriculture” and saying long-term partnerships were helping sustainable food production “to grow and prosper”.

Industry groups have repeatedly stressed that long-term commitments only provide real security if contract terms keep pace with the rising cost of production, and many farmers continue to call for stronger guarantees on margins.

Morrisons highlighted a number of initiatives aimed at strengthening its supply base, including training and sustainability programmes for growers and livestock producers.

These include its Next Generation Farming Programme, which has supported more than 100 young farmers since 2019, and a partnership with McDonald’s and the NFU to establish the School of Sustainable Food & Farming at Harper Adams University.

The retailer said its Sustainable Farm Network now spans 38 networks representing more than 150,000 hectares.

Its ‘For Farmers’ range has raised more than £29 million since 2015, while lamb exports through its Myton Food Group reached £19.5m in 2025.

The pledge is likely to be welcomed by suppliers seeking stability, but questions remain across the sector about how supermarket headline figures translate into farm-level profitability.

For growers facing continued cost pressures, the key issue will be whether long-term spending commitments deliver meaningful and sustainable returns on the ground.