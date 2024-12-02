Morrisons rolls out 25% discount for farmers in all cafes

Morrisons is set to roll out a 25% discount for farmers in all its cafes every Tuesday in a show of support for the industry.

On 'Tractor Tuesdays', which starts on 3 December, all farmers will qualify for a quarter off all food and drink in the retailer's cafés UK-wide.

Farmers will need to present their County Parish Holding number, Young Farmers Card, or NFU Membership to apply the discount.

Morrisons worked alongside Len’s Light, a charity dedicated to improving support for mental health in farming, to introduce the initiative.

The charity encourages conversation among farmers who face challenges, including unpredictable costs, weather conditions and loneliness.

Sophie Throup, technical director at Myton Food Group for Morrisons, said: “Introducing Tractor Tuesdays at all our cafes is a meaningful way for us to show our support for farmers.

"The discount also allows farmers to make the most of our popular, quality food and drink in our cafes for a fraction of the price and is a token of gratitude for all their hard work.”

Andy and Lynda Eadon, at Len’s Light, said the charity's mission was to ensure that "no one in the rural community feels isolated or alone".

"We aim to throw light on the mental health and suicide issues facing the the rural community and break down stigma around these, but our focus is very much on positive mental health.

"Company, conversation and recognition are important to mental wellbeing and Tractor Tuesdays in Morrisons cafes offer all of these. We hope they will bring lots of people together.”

While the discount is available every Tuesday, in six stores across the country NFU representatives will be invited to encourage farmers to attend and to chat about the initiative to other farmers and customers.

They will be in stores in Skipton in Yorkshire, Peterhead in Scotland, Hinckley in the Midlands, Carmarthen in South Wales, Ipswich in the South East and Plymstock in the South West on the first Tuesday of each month, starting on 3 December.

And from the new year, alumni from Harper Adams will also be involved in supporting the ‘Tractor Tuesday’ events.