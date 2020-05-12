Morrisons unveils 10kg 'British Food Box' to support farmers

The 10kg box includes British produced food such as asparagus and Jersey Royals, plus ribeye steaks, sausages and cheeses

Morrisons is releasing a new British food box which includes seven packs of meat, two blocks of cheese and four pints of milk to help farmers sell their produce.

The 10kg box has been created to help producers sell food which would typically be destined for the foodservice trade, now largely closed due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The seasonal food box is priced at £45, and £1 from every purchase will be donated to farming charities through the Prince’s Countryside Fund.

It contains seven packs of meat - including ribeye steak, two blocks of cheese, four pints of milk, a block of butter, a kilo of potatoes and five packs of vegetables - including asparagus and Jersey Royals.







Created to support vulnerable and self-isolating customers, the British Food Box will also support farmers who have been struggling since the virus outbreak.

Additionally, the box will contain milk and cheese from the Morrisons For Farmers range which return more money directly into the pockets of farmers.

David Potts, Chief Executive of Morrisons, said the retailer wants to help farmers while also playing its part in feeding the nation.

"Our farmers produce some of the world’s finest meats, vegetables and cheeses which we want to offer to our customers.”

What's inside the food box?

A typical Morrisons British Farmers Food Box will contain all British Food:

• Rib Eye Steaks 400g

• Pork Loin Steaks 500g

• Chicken Thigh Fillets 600g

• Lamb Mince 500g

• Beef Mince 500g

• The Best Unsmoked Bacon Rashers 200g

• The Best Thick Cumberland Sausages 400g

• The Best Red Fox Mature Cheese 200g

• Salted Butter 250g

• For Farmers Semi-Skimmed Milk 4 pints

• For Farmers Extra Mature Cheddar 350g

• The Best Jersey Potatoes 1kg

• Chantenay Carrots 500g

• Brown Onions 1kg

• Asparagus 300g

• Portobello Mushrooms 200g

• Cauliflower 500g

The box will be available to buy on the Morrisons Food Box website. Customers who wish to place an order over the phone can also call 0345 611 6111 and select option four.