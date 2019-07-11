Morrisons unveils £2m farm apprenticeship fund

Farming apprentices will have the chance to tell their story to the public and learn what the consumer wants

Morrisons has announced a new £2 million apprenticeship transfer fund which will be used to train British farmers of the future.

Launched at the Great Yorkshire Show, the funding wants to ensure that the industry has enough people trained to meet the UK’s food needs.

The programme and apprenticeship funding will equip would-be farmers with the broad skills needed.

It will also up-skill apprentices with the business knowledge of how to provide for food manufacturers and retailers.







Farming apprentices will be matched with supermarket stores so they tell their story to the public and learn what the consumer wants.

Those enrolled will also study the supply chain to develop their understanding of customer attitudes to British sourcing, farming and animal welfare.

NFU President Minette Batters has given her support to the programme, saying it is 'vital' in addressing future challenges the industry faces.

“Improving skills is a key part to unlocking productivity gains on farm and vital in addressing the future challenges and pressures that farming faces.

“Training and skills development also ensures there is a professional, flexible and reliable workforce as well as helping to attract new entrants to the industry,” she said.

David Potts, Morrisons Chief Executive, said: “We are British farming’s single largest customer and so it makes sense to invest our apprenticeship fund to contribute to more new farmers being skilled to provide food for the nation.”