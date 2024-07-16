Most farmers still reporting unreliable mobile signals, NFU warns

Most farmers are still reporting some level of unreliable mobile signal across outdoor locations on their farm, a new survey warns.

The NFU survey has revealed that poor mobile and broadband connectivity continues to significantly hinder farmers’ ability to run their businesses.

More than 750 farmers were surveyed, with around three quarters reporting unreliable signals in areas of their farms.

While farmers have seen a 10% increase in 5G access, 6% of those surveyed still have no access to 4G or 5G on their smartphones.

Broadband speeds have improved, with 58% of farmers now finding them adequate for the needs of their business, a 10% rise from last year.

However, only 34% of farmer respondents told the NFU that they have fibre broadband.

Reliable connectivity is crucial for everyday farming operations, from submitting VAT returns and using GPS on tractors to communicating with customers so they can comply with UK regulations and operate their businesses efficiently.

Additionally, mobile signal is vital for health and safety, especially for farmers working alone in remote areas.

NFU vice president Rachel Hallos explained that reliable internet and mobile access were key to achieving better food security.

“Despite there being some improvements in access, it needs to go further. It’s very worrying that three quarters of farmers still have mobile signal gaps on their farms.

"This not only impacts the day-to-day operations of rural businesses but also the safety of our workforce."

Th NFU said the lack of sufficient mobile and broadband connectivity was a barrier to greater productivity, growth and investment into the rural economy.

The government has pledged to deliver gigabit broadband and 5G by 2030, but the union said there needed to be more detailed plans to deliver this in rural areas.

"That is why we are asking the government to prioritise improving rural connectivity," Ms Hallos said.

What does the survey show?

The results of the NFU's 2023 Digital Access Survey set out the current state of digital access on farm for rural businesses.

It surveyed 755 farmers and grower between February and March 2024.

• Only half (51%) of farmers believe they have a sufficient mobile signal.

• Only 24% get reliable mobile signal in all outdoor locations on farm. This leaves more than three quarters (76%) without reliable signal in some or many locations on their farm, despite 97% of respondents believing that mobile signal is important for their business.

• Only 20% of farmers have access to 5G.

• Just over half (58%) of farmers have broadband speeds adequate for business needs, which is 10% higher than last year.

• 10% have broadband speeds of less than 2 Mbps.

• Only 34% of respondents have fibre broadband.