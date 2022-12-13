Most people plan to support farm retailers this Christmas, survey says

British consumers plan to ‘give the gift of local’ this Christmas to support farmers and independent businesses, new research says.

While 38% of people surveyed said they planned to spend less this Christmas, seven in ten said they will still shop with independent retailers this year, according to NFU Mutual's survey.

As well as visiting farm shops, a recent NFU Mutual poll found a quarter of respondents said they would dine at local eateries this Christmas to support local businesses while 15% would attend festive events.

When it comes to ingredients for Christmas dinner, 60% of people surveyed said they would like to buy meat from a local producer or farm shop, while 20% sought fresh local vegetables and 14% are looking for artisan cheeses.

Fresh, quality produce was the main reason why people chose to visit farm shops, followed by support for British farmers, boosting the local economy and shopping experience.

Hannah Binns, NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist, said it was understandable that people were planning to spend the same or less than last Christmas.

“With this in mind, it is heart-warming to see there is still appetite among shoppers to seek out something special this year from farm shops and other local businesses.

“The past year has been difficult for many farmers and rising inflation, extreme weather events and disease outbreaks have posed additional challenges and pressures on those businesses.

“Yet farmers and growers have continued to produce high quality and nutritious food for everyone to enjoy as well as cared for our environment and contributed to local economies.

“One way we can support their hard work and efforts is by giving the gift of local this Christmas," she said.

Rupert Evans, chairman of the Farm Retail Association, added that consumers were supportive and loyal when it came to shopping at their local farm retailer.

“Speaking to other members we are generally finding that footfall is up against last year but as you’d imagine, customers are watching their money and spending a little less.

"On balance takings are around the same as last year (a Covid year) which we are really pleased with."