Most Scots don't see land ownership pattern as a problem, survey finds

A new survey on Scotland’s land future suggests political priorities on land reform are drifting away from what the public considers important, according to land managers.

Scottish Land & Estates (SLE), which represents farmers and rural businesses, was responding to the ScotLand Futures report published by the Scottish Land Commission, which draws on the views of 1,200 people across Scotland.

Ministers and the commission have long argued that diversifying ownership, improving transparency and increasing community participation are central to delivering a fairer and more productive land system. But SLE said the survey indicates those themes are supported by only a minority of respondents.

According to the survey, only 24.4% of people believe land ownership in Scotland is held in too few hands. Just 21% felt major landowners should be part of the communities affected by their decisions, and fewer than one in ten—9.4%—thought tax changes would meaningfully influence how land is owned or used.

Sarah-Jane Laing, chief executive of Scottish Land & Estates, said the results highlight a gap between the political narrative and what the public actually prioritises.

She said: “Landowners are every bit as committed to change – real change that boosts rural jobs, communities and the environment. Yet the report’s headline claim that 96% of respondents ‘want change’ offers little clarity because the report fails to say what that change is supposed to be.”

She argued that the survey does not support the focus on ownership structure that often dominates political discussion. “Land reform is often presented as a question of ownership,” she said.

“We are told time and again by government, the land commission and other political parties that the big issues are pattern of ownership and transparency but that is not borne out by this survey.

"Only 24% of respondents said ownership is too concentrated; put another way, this suggests that more than 75% did not view Scotland’s pattern of landownership as a problem.”

Laing said the findings offer a valuable insight into public attitudes and urged clarity on how policymakers intend to use the results. “It would be helpful to hear what the Land Commission intends to ask of the Scottish government, local authorities and others who actually hold the levers to drive meaningful change in key areas such as planning and funding for rural development.”

She added that land-based businesses are ready to support reforms that genuinely benefit rural Scotland, but said the debate needs to shift away from ideological arguments and towards practical outcomes.

“We have long held the belief that the debate around land reform needs to be modernised and based on outcomes for people, jobs and nature rather than ideological stances on ownership. If we do that then positive change – which is supported and embraced by land-based businesses – can be achieved.”

The Scottish government is expected to consider the ScotLand Futures findings as it continues developing its next phase of land reform proposals.