Most young people have not learnt about farming in school, survey says

Most young people have not learnt about food and farming in school, according to a new survey, as calls grow for the industry to play a larger part in the curriculum.

The survey of 2,500 young people, by educational charity LEAF Education, showed that renewed action is needed in schools to inspire the next generation.

Its research found the agri-food industry is best placed to engage and inspire 12-19-year-olds about the sector and how to get involved in it.

Whilst the majority of young people have not had the opportunity to learn about the agri-food industry in school (66%), 75% believe that it should play a larger part in the school curriculum.

The research looked at how much of a ‘conscious consumer’ the next generation are, with results showing that teens are keen to understand more, with 80% wanting to learn more about sustainable food choices.

They also highlighted a trust in supermarkets and big brands to make those sustainability decisions on their behalf, before products hit the shelves or restaurants (65%).

Young people are now calling for a better understanding of environmental labelling – far above carbon cost, food miles and how choices they make can have a bigger impact on the climate crisis.

The majority (84%) of young people stated with the right information, environmental sustainability would be their number one factor, over and above cost or convenience when purchasing food.

It also found that young people are generally positive about careers in the agri-food industry, describing possible career opportunities as ‘rewarding’, ‘well paid’, ‘resilient’, and ‘fulfilling’.

They also recognise that the industry offers careers that can have a positive impact, but lack specific information about the job opportunities available and the practical steps on how to enter the industry.

Carl Edwards, LEAF Director, Education and Public Engagement, said: “We know that young people choose their future career and next steps by age 16 or 17.

"At the moment they do not have a good understanding of what a career in the agri-food industry looks like – what roles there are, land-based colleges and universities and what career progression is available.

"They require further guidance on how to link their school subjects to agriculture-related careers and express a clear interest in attending on-farm experiential learning to see and learn more about different career paths in agriculture.”

The findings also reveal that young people are hugely positive about the agri-food industry, with 9 in 10 stating that the public should appreciate and have a better connection to where food comes from.

Mr Edwards added: "Teenagers recognise the industry’s importance to their lives, but there’s more to be done to make them informed and conscious consumers of the future.

"LEAF will now look to lead and convene industry leaders to ensure we collectively deliver and achieve on the outcomes of the research.”