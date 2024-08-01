MPs enrol on new NFU scheme to champion British farming

Newly elected MPs are being encouraged to enrol on a new NFU scheme which seeks to champion issues impacting British farming.

The new Food and Farming Fellowship Scheme will showcase the industry and enable participating MPs to see first-hand how food gets from field to fork.

The year-long itinerary will cover different farming sectors and concludes with a graduation dinner in Westminster.

During this ceremony, each MP will be recognised for their work in building up knowledge of the farming industry.

So far, 20 parliamentarians from across all political parties have signed up to the scheme.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said the union would engage with all parties to ensure they understood the importance of boosting food production.

“Our Food and Farming Fellowship Scheme is an extension of that campaigning work," he explained.

"It has been designed to create a new group of champion MPs who will speak up in their constituencies but also in Westminster on some of the big issues impacting an industry.

“Along with all our sponsor partners, we will provide those MPs with the tools, knowledge and understanding they need to be able to highlight the critical role of food security in delivering national security."

The NFU's scheme is in partnership with sponsoring organisations ABP UK, Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC), Arla Foods, Barfoots, British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) and Fareshare.