MPs from across political parties show solidarity with farmers

MPs from across the political parties showed their support for British farmers yesterday as part of the annual Back British Farming Day initiative.

A sea of wheatsheaf badges could be seen on the lapels of MPs on both sides of the chamber as part of the annual initiative, which is spearheaded by the NFU.

The badges were worn during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), with MPs showing their support of the role farmers play as food producers and as protectors of the environment.

The wheat pin badge is made from British wheat and wool, and is seen as an emblem of Back British Farming Day.

On Wednesday (3 November), the UK's new prime minister Rishi Sunak voiced his support for the industry during PMQs and on social media.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also showed his support for the initiative by wearing the wheatsheaf pin badge throughout the session.

MP for Totnes, Anthony Mangnall asked Mr Sunak: “Will the Prime Minister recognise with all members of the House the important role farmers play and recognise that public money for public good means producing food in this country?"

MPs were asked to wear their wheatsheaf pin badge, now an emblem of the day, to show their support

He responded, saying: “I agree with my honourable friend, British farmers are indeed the lifeblood of our nation. I join him in celebrating their contribution and I agree with him that we need to prioritise food security.”

NFU President Minette Batters said it was 'hugely important' to see MPs actively showing their support for farmers, both in their constituencies and across the nation.

"Driving this industry forward are farmers, people who not only produce high quality, environmentally and climate-friendly food, but who play a central role in our rural communities.

"I want to take forward the support shown by MPs for our industry today on Back British Farming Day and work with government to ensure all future policies ensure British food, farming and the country thrive.”

The NFU also held a reception in parliament which centred around winners of the new Community Farming Heroes award, who were nominated by MPs.

The winners include farmers who have gone the extra mile for their communities, including donating supplies to Ukraine and providing safe and supportive homes for vulnerable women and children.

Some winners also used their farms as outdoor classrooms, while dozens have fundraised thousands of pounds for charities.

They were presented their awards by Defra Secretary of State Thérèse Coffey and Farming Minister Mark Spencer.