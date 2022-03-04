MPs lobby Defra to reconsider Farming Rules for Water

MPs will warn Defra that rules regulating the spreading of organic manures and chemical fertilisers on farmland is causing 'significant upset' to farmers.

Graham Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness, has agreed to write a letter to Defra Secretary George Eustice, co-signed by other backbench MPs, on the issue of Farming Rules for Water.

The legislation, introduced in April 2018, were put in place to protect water quality from manure run-off.

They determine when, where and how farmers can apply slurry and manure to their land.

The rules have caused issues for some farmers, particularly the requirement to plan nutrient applications so they do not exceed soil and crop need.

There are also continuing areas of uncertainty within the legislation, including compliance with Rule 1 and how pollution risk is judged.

Mr Stuart recently met the NFU and local farmers within his constituency to discuss the concerns and challenges of Farming Rules for Water.

Talks focused on the estimated increase in costs that farmers will incur by complying with these rules, which they believe will not have any financial return.

At the meeting, farmers highlighted concerns about being forced to apply fertiliser out of season, resulting in potential soil structure damage.

Producers also emphasised that the rules are unworkable in a real-world setting, urging for more clarity of the current regulations.

Mr Stuart, along with other MPs, will write to Defra urging for more clarity on muck spreading in the autumn. They will also request statutory guidance with a workable lead in time.

Mr Stuart said: “It is of course vitally important that rules are in place to protect the environment, but I think on this occasion the government has got it wrong.

"The rules should be looked at again to ensure they're workable for those on the ground."

He added: “I'll be working with colleagues to ensure this happens so that farmers are supported to be profitable as well as helping them to protect the environment.

"With the price of fertiliser going up, it is particularly important that farmers optimise the use of other nutrients.”

Rob Beaty, NFU Group Secretary, welcomed the MP's comments, particularly around manure spreading and the specific challenges in the pig and poultry sectors.

"It was a really productive meeting with good engagement and dialogue from all parties," he said.

"We are pleased Graham will be taking forward some of the ideas and solutions that were suggested to help achieve a workable outcome for farmers.”