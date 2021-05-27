MPs say UK-Australia trade deal needs 'proper scrutiny'

MPs are calling on the government to publish details of the UK-Australia trade talks 'without delay' as farmers remain 'worried' about their future.

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee (EFRA) is urging 'proper parliamentary scrutiny' on any future trade agreements.

The cross-party committee has today written to the International Trade Secretary Liz Truss calling for any agreement to be published as soon as it is signed off.

The committee highlight the 'distress and concern' in the farming community caused by reports the UK is offering Australia a zero-tariff, zero-quota trade deal.

It has called for the key details of the agreement to be made public ahead of the agreement of the full legal text later in the year, to allow scrutiny of implications for UK farmers.

The letter also urges the government to clarify details of the Trade and Agriculture Commission (TAC), which will play a vital role in the scrutiny of new Free Trade Agreements.

In particular, the Committee call for the public announcement of the TAC's Chair and membership, which will, the letter notes, be crucial in ensuring the TAC's credibility.

Chair of the EFRA Committee, Neil Parish MP said farmers were 'worried' having seen press reports of possible details of the UK-Australia trade agreement.

"These proposed measures could have detrimental effects for British producers and undermine the UK’s ambition to be a global leader on the sustainable production of food and animal welfare.

"Parliament’s job is to ensure that this is not the case- and in order to do so, we will need to see the proposed agreement as soon as possible."

Mr Parish added that the Trade and Agriculture Commission would be 'fundamental' to the scrutiny process.

"The government's delay appointing a Chair is wasting time during which parliament should be working with them to ensure the best outcome for farmers and consumers."