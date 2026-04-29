MPs taken from Westminster to farm frontline as cost pressures bite

MPs have been taken out of Westminster and into the realities of British farming, as rising costs and policy pressures continue to mount for the sector.

A cross-party group of six MPs visited ABP UK’s 380-acre demonstration farm on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border to see first-hand how food is produced sustainably while remaining affordable.

The visit, held on 24 April, was part of the NFU’s Food and Farming Fellowship Scheme, which aims to bridge the gap between policymakers and the day-to-day challenges facing farmers.

ABP UK, a major supplier of British and Irish beef and lamb, used the visit to highlight how it works with producers across the country to deliver for retail, foodservice and wholesale markets.

Talks during the day focused on mounting pressures on farm businesses, including rising production costs linked to the conflict in the Middle East, as well as proposed changes to rules on castrating and tail docking lambs.

MPs also headed into the fields to discuss the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI), which pays farmers to adopt environmentally beneficial practices while continuing food production.

The visit included a live butchery demonstration and a closer look at how the company is working to improve sustainability throughout the supply chain.

NFU Livestock Vice-chair Clare Wise said: “It is great to get MPs out on farm so they can get a better understanding of the farming industry and see for themselves the essential role farmers play in feeding the nation.”

She warned that strong engagement with government remains essential, adding it is “crucial we remain in discussion with politicians so they have the knowledge they need to support UK farmers and growers,” particularly during global instability and when shaping future agricultural policy.

The Food and Farming Fellowship scheme, launched in 2024, is backed by industry partners including ABP UK, the Agricultural Industries Confederation, Arla Foods, Barfoots, the British Egg Industry Council and FareShare.

Phil Hambling, ABP UK’s Director of Agriculture and Sustainable Sourcing, said the initiative helps reconnect decision-makers with the industry.

“We’re pleased to support the NFU Food and Farming Fellowship Programme, showcasing ABP’s leadership in the beef and lamb sector and highlighting the importance of our industry to national food resilience, the rural economy and sustainability,” he said.

He added the programme offers “a full day of practical demonstrations and storytelling”, helping to strengthen links between those shaping policy and those working on farms and in processing.