MPs to examine entry routes and career opportunities in agriculture

MPs are set to examine the entry routes and career opportunities that exist in the UK agricultural and horticultural sectors.

The parliamentary inquiry aims to explore the relationship between education and land-based industries.

MPs will explore the effectiveness of current primary, secondary and higher education in embedding awareness and equipping students with the skills and knowledge necessary.

The routes into the sector will be looked at, such as T Levels and apprenticeships, with MPs set to examine their effectiveness as entry points into land-based jobs.

MPs who sit on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee (EFRA) will also delve into existing and potential initiatives aimed at promoting the career opportunities in land-based sectors.

NFU President Minette Batters welcomed the launch of the inquiry, saying that she was 'delighted' that the committee were taking a keen interest in the area.

She said: “The land based sector offers many exciting and rewarding career opportunities both for new entrants as well as those looking to retrain.

“We look forward to preparing our submission for the committee including highlighting some of the fantastic opportunities our Education team offer to schools across the country.”

EFRA will also question what more can be done to help land-based industries bring in new employees, particularly those from non-rural backgrounds and those who are considering a career change.

The accessibility and availability on land-based education courses will be considered, as well as how equipped institutions are to teach them.

Commenting on the launch of the inquiry, committee chair Sir Robert Goodwill said that the UK’s agricultural sector "offer a wide range of rewarding careers" for many individuals across the country.

He added however, that it was “vital” that the career pathways to jobs into the sector were “fit for purpose”.