MPs to investigate fairness in food prices and supply

A cross-party group of MPs will investigate how profitability and risks are shared throughout the food supply chain, as well as the existing government system of monitoring these.

The impact of external factors on the supply chain, such as imported food and global commodity prices, will also be examined by the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) committee.

With households facing the highest levels of food price inflation since the 1970s, MPs will look at issues throughout the food supply chain from ‘farm to fork’.

The EFRA committee will take evidence from, among others, farmers, manufacturers, retailers, consumers and the government.

The inquiry follows EFRA's ongoing Food Security inquiry, which is exploring issues around access to healthy and affordable food, especially for low-income households.

This focus will also include how households can access facilities such as allotments to grow their own food, and how achievable this is given the pressures of modern living.

After taking oral evidence in parliamentary evidence sessions, as well as written evidence, EFRA will issue a report with its recommendations for change where appropriate.

Chair Sir Robert Goodwill MP said: “During these times of high food price inflation, when many people are struggling to give their families good food at a reasonable price, it’s our job as a committee to get to the bottom of what’s going on.

"We know that consumers are paying higher prices, but the question is - are the other parts of the supply chain unduly benefitting from that, or are some of them also feeling the squeeze?

"We need to strike the right balance to ensure healthy, affordable - and preferably British-produced - food is available to all of us.”

Dr Neil Hudson MP, a member of EFRA, added that the pandemic and the war in Ukraine had put food security into sharp focus.

"We have been looking at this closely on our committee and it is reassuring that the Prime Minister is hosting an important food summit next week in Number 10.

"We need to make sure that consumers in the UK can buy healthy, locally-produced food at affordable prices and that our fantastic UK farmers receive a fair reward for the critical work that they do.”