MPs to question Defra Secretary on coronavirus food supply issues

EFRA Committee will question Defra Secretary George Eustice on coronavirus and the UK food supply chain

A parliamentary committee will hear evidence from a range of experts on food supply during the coronavirus pandemic.

The EFRA Committee will also question the George Eustice, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Likely topics for discussion include measures taken to minimise and discourage panic-buying and the provision of food to households in self-isolation.

They will also look at how those currently relying on food banks will be supported during the pandemic.







MPs who sit on the Committee will hear evidence on the impact of the outbreak on the hospitality industry, and its long-term effect on the food supply chain.

Witnesses include: Andrew Opie, Director of Food Policy, British Retail Consortium; Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive, UK Hospitality? and Garry Lemon; Director of Policy, External Affairs and Research, Trussell Trust.

The Committee will then question Mr Eustice, considering food supply in relation to Covid-19, as well as other current issues facing Defra such as the response to the winter floods.

The evidence session will begin on Tuesday 24 March at 1:30pm. All non-essential visitor access to parliament has been stopped.