MPs to quiz Defra Secretary on issues impacting UK farming

Defra Secretary Thérèse Coffey is set to be questioned by MPs on a wide range of topics impacting the farming industry, including surging costs and labour shortages.

Ms Coffey, who has been in the role for just over two months, will have her department scrutinised by MPs who sit on Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee (EFRA).

With food inflation at its highest rate for many years, Ms Coffey may be asked about government assistance for farmers facing high feed, fertiliser and fuel costs.

There are also likely to be questions on ongoing labour shortages in the food and farming sectors, as well as the issuing of visas to foreign workers.

An EFRA inquiry that published a report in April 2022 heard from the NFU that labour shortages were “probably the single biggest issue” facing food supply chains.

The Committee is also likely to follow up on its recent session on bird flu, which has killed around half of the free-range turkeys being produced for Christmas.

Dr Neil Hudson, MP for Penrith and The Border and member of EFRA, said it was 'vital' that ministers were quizzed on the issues facing the industry.

“Our Committee is there to scrutinise the work of Defra and provide advice and recommendations to support the sectors that this government department has jurisdiction over.

"From food security, to farming payments, to labour issues, to avian influenza to stopping pollution of our waterways, we will thoroughly probe the department."

MPs will also explore how Defra, working with other government departments, will support low-income families accessing healthy nutritious food during the cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Coffey may also be probed on the range of environmental targets Defra s due to set - then deliver on - under the Environment Act 2021. The deadline for publishing these targets has already passed.

EFRA's inquiry will take place on Tuesday 6 December at 2.00pm.