MPs to vote on access to countryside amid food production concerns

MPs have been urged to consider food production and farmers' needs when they vote on a crucial piece of legislation that will shape the way people access the countryside.

Earlier this year, Green MP Caroline Lucas presented a Private Members’ Bill – Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000 (Amendment) Bill – to parliament.

Currently the public are allowed on foot in areas of open country including mountain and moorland, and there are already 160,000 miles of footpaths and bridleways in England.

The bill proposes extending the areas of open country on more of England’s countryside, including woodlands, green belt, and riverbanks.

The NFU warned this include areas of productive farmland owned by farmers.

Ultimately, the legislation could also give members of the public more rights to camp on land owned by farmers, the union added.

Rather than blanket open-access designations, the NFU said it would like to see the development of a modern and adaptable public access network.

The bill needed to "meet the needs of the public and food producing business," while building on "the hundreds of thousands of miles of access already available."

Particular concerns for farmers centre on the direct impact on their businesses of extending the right of public access beyond existing Public Rights of Way and open country.

The NFU urged MPs to vote 'carefully', adding: "Farmers are crucial in managing our iconic landscapes, now and for future generations."

"We understand our vital role in providing access to the countryside and know the significant benefits to the wellbeing of society as a whole.

"However, it is vital that any access must be handled in a responsible and managed way."

The next stage of the bill - its second reading - is scheduled to take place on 28 October 2022.