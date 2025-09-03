MPs urged to curb supermarket 'tyranny' over British farmers

Supermarkets are wielding too much power over British farmers, MPs were warned this week, as campaigners demanded urgent action to stamp out unfair treatment in the food supply chain.

This imbalance of power was placed under the spotlight in parliament as MPs, peers and farming representatives gathered at the House of Commons on Tuesday (2 September).

Campaigners are demanding urgent reform of the food supply chain, warning that the current system is “failing farmers” and “not fit for purpose”.

At the roundtable meeting, participants argued for a single, central regulator to provide real protection for farmers and ensure fair treatment by supermarkets.

The proposal comes amid claims that growers are still being forced to accept late payments and sudden order cancellations, two years after organic veg box company Riverford launched its #GetFairAboutFarming campaign.

Almost 30 MPs have now backed an Early Day Motion recommending the merger of the Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA), overseen by the Department for Business and Trade, and the Agricultural Supply Chain Adjudicator (ASCA), which sits under Defra.

Campaigners say combining the two watchdogs would create a more powerful body capable of tackling unfair practices.

The proposals were introduced in parliament by Andrew George, Liberal Democrat MP for St Ives, and have already attracted support from 28 MPs across the political spectrum.

Notable backers include Labour’s Rebecca Long Bailey and Conservative MP Sir John Hayes, who helped establish the GCA in 2013.

Sir John Hayes has previously criticised the existing regulator’s limited powers, warning that farmers are reluctant to raise concerns for fear of punishment by retailers. He described supermarkets as “economic tyrants” who “have little mercy.”

Guy Singh-Watson, founder of Riverford, said: “For too long, supermarkets have been left unchecked. British farmers are faced with last-minute cancellations, delayed payments, and rock-bottom prices.

"Riverford’s Get Fair About Farming campaign revealed 67% of farmers fear being delisted if they speak out, and three-quarters say supermarket behaviour is their biggest concern.

“I urge MPs to stand with farmers and call on the government to create a single, central watchdog with real teeth, and that is strong enough to hold supermarkets to account, help to rebalance the system, and give farmers the security to farm well rather than worry whether they’ll be paid.”

Riverford, alongside food and farming alliance Sustain, is urging the public to contact their MPs in support of stronger regulation.

Sustain’s research highlights the stark economic pressures facing growers. Georgina Edwards, who works at the organisation, said: “Now is a crucial time for addressing the power imbalance between the people that produce our food and the retailers that sell it.

“Research by Sustain revealed farmers are often left with less than 1% of the profit from the food they produce - which can be less than 1p. If farmers can’t make a fair living, they can’t grow the food we rely on.

“Unfair treatment from supermarkets pushes them into debt, which in turn damages their mental health and prevents them from engaging with the transition to nature-friendly farming."

She added: “The solution is clear: we need a single, well-resourced regulator with the power to enforce fairness across the supply chain.”