MPs urged to get behind Back British Farming Day

Back British Farming Day is seen as a chance for the industry to demonstrate to MPs and the public the importance of British farming

The NFU is inviting MPs and farmers to throw their weight behind an annual day which celebrates the British farming industry.

Now in it's fifth year, Back British Farming Day (9 September) provides a focus to celebrate agriculture and its importance to the UK economy.

British food and farming contributes over £120 billion to the UK economy each year and employs four million people.

This year it gives farmers an opportunity to promote their commitment to high production standards.







It builds on the success of the NFU's food standards campaign which has been backed by over a million people.

The NFU said: "This autumn will be a critical time for British farming as the Agriculture Bill returns to the Commons to be passed into law and trade negotiations continue with countries across the world.

"There has never been a more important time to highlight the crucial role farmers play in feeding the nation and caring for the countryside."

All MPs are being invited to show their support for farming by wearing a wool and wheatsheaf pin badge in Westminster on Back British Farming Day.

The NFU will also be releasing a report to coincide with the day that sets out UK farming standards.