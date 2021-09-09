MPs urged to show support for Back British Farming Day

MPs are being encouraged to show their support for British farming as part of an annual initiative which aims to celebrate agriculture and its importance to the UK economy.

Now in it's sixth year, the NFU's Back British Farming Day (Wednesday 15 September) shines a spotlight on the work that farmers do.

The initiative gives producers an opportunity to promote their commitment to high production and environmental standards.

It also aims to highlight the importance of the industry to the UK economy, contributing over £120bn each year and employing four million people.

Prominent farming accounts on social media have started to encourage farmers, the public and MPs to join in.

Want to get your hands on our #BackBritishFarmingDay printable signs? Visit https://t.co/6IAyeC02BR today to get yours ???????? Tag us in your pictures and make sure to use the #BackBritishFarmingDay hashtag in your tweets! pic.twitter.com/vgds56BrO8 — National Farmers' Union (@NFUtweets) September 9, 2021

Calling all Young Farmers ahead of #BackBritishFarmingDay on 15 September! Download the poster from @NFUtweets and start sharing how proud you are to be a food producer! https://t.co/yS9ztSH6ZW

Please tag @NFYFC and we'll share your posts too. #YoungFarmers pic.twitter.com/7HA5i2ZA0s — NFYFC (@NFYFC) September 9, 2021

Parliamentarians will be able to show their support for farming by wearing a wool and wheatsheaf pin badge in Westminster on the day, provided by the NFU.

The public can also get involved by tweeting their local MP and asking them to wear their badge during Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions.

The NFU said: "Back British Farming Day is an annual celebration of British farming and the contribution our farmers make to growing our food, shaping and caring for our countryside and farmed landscapes.

"Now in its sixth year, on Back British Farming Day the NFU is holding several events to reinforce to policy makers the importance of British farming."

The NFU will also use the day to launch a new report that will showcase the high standards that British farmers adhere to.