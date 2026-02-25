MPs warn shotgun alignment would harm countryside without boosting safety

Cross-party MPs have mounted a united challenge to government plans to tighten shotgun licensing, warning the move could penalise lawful owners while delivering little benefit to public safety.

The Westminster Hall debate on 23 February was triggered after a petition opposing the proposals surged past 100,000 signatures, forcing MPs to consider the issue.

Ministers are preparing a consultation on aligning shotgun licensing with firearms licensing under Sections 1 and 2 of the Firearms Act.

Critics argue that such alignment would subject shotgun owners to stricter controls, potentially increasing administrative burdens and compliance requirements.

During more than three hours of contributions, MPs from Labour, the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, Plaid Cymru, the DUP and Restore Britain voiced concerns about the proportionality of the proposals.

The government says the consultation will examine whether current licensing distinctions remain appropriate. However, rural organisations insist the changes would not address criminal misuse.

The Countryside Alliance described an “overwhelming consensus” in the chamber that restricting lawful shotgun ownership would harm countryside businesses and conservation activity without improving safety outcomes.

A significant moment in the debate came when Policing Minister Sarah Jones acknowledged calls for reform of the licensing system itself.

“Lots of people pointed to something that we are already beginning to think about: calls for centralised licensing,” she said.

Referring to the police reform White Paper and the proposed national police service, she suggested this could provide “an opportunity to look at whether we should have a national licensing system”.

While emphasising that local police involvement would remain necessary for home visits, she added: “Actually, is now the time to have a centralised licensing system? That is something that I am happy to look at and have already had conversations about.”

The prospect of replacing the 38 firearms licensing units across England and Wales with a single dedicated body has long been advocated by rural groups, who argue it would improve consistency and efficiency without imposing additional restrictions.

Roger Seddon, shooting campaign manager at the Countryside Alliance, said the parliamentary mood reflected widespread concern.

“It is clear there is widespread opposition to the government’s proposals to restrict shotgun ownership,” he said.

He argued that alignment “will do nothing to enhance public safety but will harm conservation and take a wrecking ball to our already fragile rural economy”.

Mr Seddon welcomed the minister’s willingness to explore centralised licensing, suggesting it could “negate the need for alignment”.

However, he stressed that the forthcoming consultation will be decisive.

“While the debate was an important opportunity to hammer home concerns over the proposals, it is the upcoming consultation where numbers will truly count,” he said.

With the government indicating that reform remains under consideration, attention now turns to the consultation process — a stage that could determine whether ministers pursue tighter licensing rules or pivot towards structural reform of the system instead.