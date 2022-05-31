Muller announces big increase for July milk price

Dairy farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will see a milk price increase of 4.5p per litre from July.

Those producers who follow the programme will see their milk price rise to 46 pence per litre from 1 July 2022.

Rob Hutchison, chief operating officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said the big increase came following 'extraordinary increases' in input costs.

These rises were from "farm to shelf, including but not limited to fertiliser, feed, energy, packaging, and logistics."

He added: “We are doing everything we can to support our farmers and protect security of supply for the millions of consumers who enjoy the dairy products we make.

"We will closely monitor all of the factors which influence farm gate milk price, including farm supplies in the coming months.”

Muller's Advantage scheme aims to help up to 600 Direct farmers operate progressive enterprises whilst also addressing a range of important issues.

Support to help improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact is also provided.

These include reducing the use of antibiotics, sustainable sourcing of animal feed, reductions in energy and water use, recycling and enhancing biodiversity.