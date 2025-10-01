Muller announces drop in November milk price

Muller has announced a fall in its farmgate milk price, confirming that suppliers on its Advantage programme will receive 41.50p per litre from 1 November 2025.

The cut follows the dairy processor's September’s price of 42.75p per litre, representing a drop of 1.25p per litre.

Richard Collins, head of agriculture at Muller Milk & Ingredients, said the firm remained focused on supporting farmers but could not ignore market realities.

“We are committed to paying our supplying farmers a stable and competitive milk price,” he said.

“While we recognise the ongoing challenges throughout the supply chain, we can’t ignore current market price reductions and supply being above forecast.”

He added that Muller would “continue to monitor supply and demand” in the months ahead.

The price applies to those meeting the conditions of the Muller Advantage scheme, which aims to improve supply chain collaboration, strengthen herd health and reduce environmental impact. Participating farmers qualify for enhanced pricing under the programme.

Elsewhere, First Milk announced its October 2025 price at 43.85ppl, a 1ppl reduction from September.