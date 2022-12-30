Muller announces milk price decrease for February 2023

Dairy farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will see a milk price decrease from February.

Those producers who follow the programme will see their milk price fall to 47 pence per litre from 1 February 2023.

Richard Collins, head of agriculture at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said the news came amid falling commodity prices.

“With falling commodity prices which are driven by global markets and milk supply ahead of forecast, the value is being negatively impacted," he explained.

“As always we will do everything that we can to support our supplying farmers and protect the security of supply.

“We know that farmers want partnerships they can rely on for the long term, and we will continue to closely monitor the various factors which influence farm gate milk price, including farm supplies.”

Muller's Advantage scheme aims to help up to 600 Direct farmers operate progressive enterprises whilst also addressing a range of important issues.

Support to help improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact is also provided.

These include reducing the use of antibiotics, sustainable sourcing of animal feed, reductions in energy and water use, recycling and enhancing biodiversity.