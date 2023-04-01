Muller announces milk price fall of 2.5ppl for May

Muller has announced a 2.5p per litre milk price fall for May, following Arla which unveiled a huge price drop starting from today.

Dairy farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will see their milk price fall to 40p per litre from 1 May.

This is a 2.5p per litre decline compared to the month before.

Richard Collins, head of agriculture at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said the news came amid continuing market pressures.

He said: "Millions of people buy our dairy products every day and we remain committed to paying a competitive milk price and ensuring security of supply.”

Arla's milk prices have also dropped significantly from today (1 April), as the co-operative announced a huge 5.30p per litre decrease.

The dairy co-op's milk prices have decreased for both conventional and organic milk, to 39.64ppl and 44.42ppl respectively.

Arla warned that the severity of the ongoing cost of living crisis and volatile economic environment was continuing to negatively impact consumer demand for milk.