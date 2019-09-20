Muller blames 'declining milk consumption' for depot closure

Muller has announced the closure of its Aberdeen depot with 45 jobs at risk

Muller has blamed the 'declining consumption of fresh milk' for the planned closure of its Aberdeen depot, potentially affecting 45 jobs.

The dairy giant said the depot’s closure had been the focus of a 30-day consultation process.

It said the decision was taken 'against a backdrop of declining consumption of fresh milk and significant changes in retailing'.

Ian Smith, chief executive officer of Muller Milk and Ingredients Distribution, said: “We fully understand the impact of this decision on our colleagues in Aberdeen and we will do everything we can to support those who don't want to relocate, or for whom there are no roles.







“Sadly, it is a reality that the distribution model for fresh milk has changed and if we're going to operate a sustainable fresh milk business in the short and long term, benefiting the fresh milk sector as a whole, we must adapt.”

Trade union Usdaw said staff were 'devastated' by the dairy firm's decision.

Usdaw area organiser Kate Cumming said: “Usdaw has interrogated the business case for the closure of the Muller depot in Aberdeen in a meaningful consultation process, but regrettably no viable alternative was found.

“The consultation closed last week and we continue to provide our members with support, advice and training to try to secure alternative employment.”

Meanwhile, Conservative MP for Aberdeen South Ross Thomson blamed the SNP for allowing large employers to move to the Central Belt.

“This is a bitter blow for the Muller workers and their families.

“I call on the SNP employment minister to outline what steps he is taking to secure full, alternative employment for these employees.

“The Scottish government must act urgently to put in place the necessary support for staff affected at this very difficult time,” he said.