Muller boosts May milk price by 3.5ppl

Dairy farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will see a milk price increase of 3.5p per litre from May.

Those producers who follow the programme will see their milk price rise to 40p per litre from 1 May 2022.

Rob Hutchison, chief operating officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said the milk price came amid 'unprecedented' increases in costs.

"We will continue to do everything that we can to support farmers who supply us," he added.

“We will continue, as ever, to closely monitor all of the factors which influence farm gate milk price in the coming months.”

Muller's Advantage scheme aims to help up to 600 Direct farmers operate progressive enterprises whilst also addressing a range of important issues.

Support to help improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact is also provided.

These include reducing the use of antibiotics, sustainable sourcing of animal feed, reductions in energy and water use, recycling and enhancing biodiversity.