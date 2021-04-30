Muller confirms 1ppl June milk price increase

Dairy farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will see a milk price increase of 1 pence per litre from June.

Those producers who follow the programme will see their milk price rise to 28.25p per litre from 1 June.

Muller's Advantage scheme aims to help up to 600 Muller Direct farmers operate progressive enterprises whilst also addressing a range of important issues.

Support to help improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact is also provided.

These include reducing the use of antibiotics, sustainable sourcing of animal feed, reductions in energy and water use, recycling and enhancing biodiversity.

Rob Hutchison, Muller Milk & Ingredients chief operating officer, said June's milk price increase follows strong market demand.

“Markets remain strong at present and if this is sustained, we hope to build on this increase in the months ahead, as we continually monitor supply and demand," he said.

It comes as dairy co-operative Arla Foods announced that its May milk price will increase by 1.40p per litre to 32.79p per litre.