Muller confirms 1ppl November milk price increase

Dairy farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will see a milk price increase of 1 pence per litre from November.

Those producers who follow the programme will see their milk price rise to 30.00p per litre from 1 November.

Muller's Advantage scheme aims to help up to 600 Muller Direct farmers operate progressive enterprises whilst also addressing a range of important issues.

Support to help improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact is also provided.

These include reducing the use of antibiotics, sustainable sourcing of animal feed, reductions in energy and water use, recycling and enhancing biodiversity.

Rob Hutchison, Muller Milk & Ingredients chief operating officer, said: “The markets have strengthened, enabling us to make this increase from November.

“Like all parts of the dairy supply chain, we also know that farmers are facing increased costs as we head into winter.

“We will continue to closely monitor supply and demand in the coming months.”