Muller cuts milk price to 37p per litre for August

Dairy processor Muller has announced a further milk price reduction for its farmer suppliers, starting from August.

Farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions for the processor's Advantage scheme will receive a milk price of 37p per litre, a fall of 1p.

Richard Collins, head of agriculture at Müller Milk & Ingredients said: “We must reflect continuing market pressure with supply remaining ahead of forecast.

"We remain committed as always to paying a competitive milk price and ensuring security of supply.”

In the UK, Muller develops a wide range of branded and private label dairy products made with milk from 1,300 farmers.