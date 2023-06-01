Muller cuts milk price to 38p per litre for July

Dairy processor Muller has announced a further milk price reduction for its farmer suppliers, starting from July.

Farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions for the processor's Advantage scheme will receive a milk price of 38p per litre.

Richard Collins, head of agriculture at Muller Milk & Ingredients, warned that the market was still uncertain.

"We continue to face into market pressures coupled with supply being ahead of forecast, so we must reduce the price we pay supplying farmers.

"We remain committed as always to paying a competitive milk price and ensuring security of supply.”

In the UK, Muller develops a wide range of branded and private label dairy products made with milk from 1,300 farmers.

It comes after Arla announced another decline in its milk price, starting from today (1 June).

The dairy co-op's prices have fallen for both conventional and organic milk, to 35.21ppl and 40.88ppl respectively.