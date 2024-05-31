Muller increases July 2024 milk price by 1p per litre

Dairy processor Muller has announced a further milk price rise of 1p per litre for its farmer suppliers, starting from 1 July 2024.

Farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions for the processor's Advantage scheme will receive a milk price of 39p per litre.

Advantage is a programme which farmers participate in to improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact.

Richard Collins, head of agriculture at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said the processor "recognises the ongoing pressures" that farmers are facing.

"While the market outlook is stable, following a 0.5ppl increase for June, we are pleased to be in a position to increase our farm gate milk price by another 1ppl for July.

“As always, we will continue to monitor supply and demand over the coming months," Mr Collins concluded.