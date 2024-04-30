Muller increases milk price to 38p per litre for June

Dairy processor Muller has announced a further milk price rise for its farmer suppliers, starting from 1 June 2024.

Farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions for the processor's Advantage scheme will receive a milk price of 38p per litre.

Advantage is a programme which farmers participate in to improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact.

Richard Collins, head of agriculture at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said the processor "recognises the challenges being faced this spring".

“We will continue to monitor supply and demand in the coming months to ensure we support our supplying farmers.”