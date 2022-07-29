Muller increases September milk price amid 'volatility in costs'

Dairy farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will see a milk price increase of 1p per litre from September.

Those producers who follow the programme will see their milk price rise to 47p per litre from 1 September 2022.

Rob Hutchison, chief executive officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said the increase came following "volatility in costs".

“We will do everything we can to support our farmers and protect the security of supply," he said.

"We will closely monitor all of the factors which influence farm gate milk price, including farm supplies in the coming months.”

It comes after dairy co-operative Arla recently announced a further milk price increase from August, breaking the 50 pence per litre barrier.

From 1 August, there will be an increase of 90p per litre to the Arla on-account price for conventional milk and 0.90ppl rise for organic.