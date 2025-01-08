Muller joins processor-led organisation Dairy UK

Milk processor and manufacturer Muller has announced it has joined the processor-led organisation Dairy UK as it targets further industry collaboration.

Dairy UK, which represents farmer-owned co-ops and private dairy firms, aims to promote the consumption of British dairy products at home and overseas.

Muller UK & Ireland said joining it would help the two organisations "foster greater collaboration and leadership across the British dairy sector".

It added that the British dairy sector currently faced "a wide range of challenges and opportunities".

Dr Judith Bryans, chief executive of Dairy UK, welcomed Muller's membership into the organisation.

“We’re delighted to confirm Müller to our membership, marking a significant step forward for industry collaboration," she added.

"This reflects the value of collective action in addressing the pressing challenges and opportunities facing the UK dairy sector today.”

Rob Hutchison, CEO of Muller Milk & Ingredients, said the aim of the move was to "build a more resilient and sustainable future" for British dairy.

“The whole supply chain benefits if we can promote British dairy products both at home, and on the international stage, while ensuring sustainability is at the heart of the sector," he said.

"For that reason, it makes perfect sense to join Dairy UK and we’re excited to get started.”