Muller posts 150 job vacancies amid labour shortage crisis

Dairy processor Muller is looking to fill over 150 vacancies ranging from HGV drivers to dairy production operatives as the food supply chain experiences critical labour shortages.

The recruitment push comes amid "some of the biggest peacetime challenges the UK food supply chain has faced," Muller said on Wednesday.

The processor has over 150 vacancies ranging from full to part time, including HGV drivers, driver trainers and driver apprentices, to dairy production and distribution operatives.

Muller said that employees would be given the appropriate training, depending on experience, as well as a range of employment benefits.

It comes as the UK food supply chain continues to see an industry-wide labour shortage due to numerous factors, with the most prominent being the pandemic's impact and UK exit from the EU.

Jon Jenkins, chief executive officer at Muller Milk & Ingredients, said: "Labour shortages are one of the key issues facing the food supply chain.

"Our message is simple, if you have the necessary skills and qualifications to come and work at Muller Milk & Ingredients, then we would love to hear from you.

“Our aim is to be Britain’s private label dairy leader, and to get there, we must be the partner of choice for our retail partners, and we know that first class customer service is crucial.

“Our milk can be in fridges within only two days of leaving the farm, but we need great people to make that happen.”

The dairy company said it had also modernised its T&Cs to enable it to attract suitable candidates.

And through its apprenticeship scheme ‘Warehouse to Wheels’, several individuals have become full time HGV drivers.

Muller said it was also working with groups like Veterans into Logistics, who help place ex-military personnel into work within the logistics industry.