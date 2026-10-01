Muller raises November farm gate milk price by 0.5ppl

Müller will raise its farm gate milk price to 37.5 p per litre from 1 November, an increase of 0.5ppl on the previous month.

The new rate will apply to supplying farmers who meet the conditions of the Müller Advantage programme.

It takes the price up from 37ppl to 37.5ppl.

Richard Collins, Agriculture Director at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “We recognise the pressures facing our supplying farmers and maintaining a competitive milk price remains a key priority.”

A 0.5ppl increase is equivalent to an extra £500 for every one million litres of milk supplied.

Müller said it would continue to monitor developments in the dairy market, including movements in milk supply and demand.

Collins added: “We will continue to assess market conditions, monitoring supply and demand closely.”

Müller Advantage is the company’s programme for supplying farmers and focuses on areas including supply chain collaboration, herd health and reducing the environmental impact of milk production.

Participation in the programme is required for farmers to qualify for the headline 37.5ppl price.