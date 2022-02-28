Muller's farmers to see 1.5ppl milk price boost

Dairy farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will see a milk price increase of 1.5 pence per litre from April.

Those producers who follow the programme will see their milk price rise to 36.5 per litre from 1 April 2022.

Muller's Advantage scheme aims to help up to 600 Muller Direct farmers operate progressive enterprises whilst also addressing a range of important issues.

Support to help improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact is also provided.

These include reducing the use of antibiotics, sustainable sourcing of animal feed, reductions in energy and water use, recycling and enhancing biodiversity.

Rob Hutchison, chief operating officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients said: “We are continuing to do everything we can to support supplying farmers as they manage

unprecedented increases in costs.

“As ever, we will closely monitor all of the factors which influence farm gate milk price in the coming months.”