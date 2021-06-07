Muller seeks 25 farmers to join Next Generation initiative

Muller is on the look out for 25 young farmers who want to develop and enhance their skills as part of the processor's Next Generation initiative.

The dairy firm's revised three-year programme for Muller Direct farmers now includes a greater focus on environmental challenges, responsibilities and opportunities.

The initiative is part of Muller Advantage, which provides up to 600 farmers with support to help improve supply chain collaboration, animal welfare, responsible sourcing and reductions in environmental impact.

The programme, delivered with Kite Consulting, will include workshops, farm visits, and face time with athletes as part of the company’s status as Official Supporter of British Athletics.

Focus areas include the environment and sustainability, leadership and delegation, market analysis, succession planning, communication and business improvement planning.

The group will meet three times per year, enabling the farmers to share best practice and knowledge.

Rob Hutchison, operations director, said the dairy processor's Advantage programme was already incentivising farmers to tackle the issues important to customers.

"Next Generation is further evidence of our intent to create a supply chain, from farm to customer, which is collaborative, distinctive, sustainable and profitable," he said.

“We know from the successful first cohort that there is a lot of talent and passion for dairy farming out there, and we believe we can help this next group on their way to becoming Britain’s future elite dairy farmers.”

Applications close 28 June, with the first meeting taking place in October 2021.

To qualify, Muller Direct farmers must have a minimum three year’s experience on farm and be an active decision maker within the business.