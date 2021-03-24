Muller serves 12 months' notice on 34 farms across GB

Muller has served 12 months' notice to 34 farms across Britain, the dairy processor has confirmed.

A full year's notice has been served to milk producers located in England, Wales and Scotland.

A statement by the dairy company said there were a 'variety of reasons' for the move.

These include locations and volumes produced which 'make continued collection financially unsustainable'.

Another reason includes producers 'not meeting the quality or high farm standards that customers increasingly require.'

Muller's statement added: "On the latter point, we have been incentivising farmers to address a range of issues that are important to consumers and customers through programmes like Muller Advantage.

"We fully appreciate that this will be extremely unwelcome news and our farm supply team will work with those affected."