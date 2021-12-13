Muller targets 30% carbon reduction from supplying dairy farmers

Dairy processor Muller has announced a target of 30 percent carbon reduction from supplying dairy farmers by the end of this decade.

The firm has identified three changes that will help farmers reduce their footprint, including the replacement or reduction of soya feed in cattle diets.

Muller will also encourage its farmer suppliers to use more natural fertiliser, as well as an increased use of genetics management.

Muller UK & Ireland recently hit its 2025 target to reduce its carbon footprint by 40%, having implemented changes throughout the business to make it more efficient.

But the sew target, solely for the firm's 500 Direct farmers, is part of the dairy company’s Advantage programme for 2022 and beyond.

The scheme aims to help farmers operate successful enterprises whilst also proactively addressing climate change concerns.

Participation in the programme in 2022 will once again be incentivised, with an opportunity to earn a payment of 1p per litre, equivalent to £20,000 for a 2.0 million litre per annum producer.

The dairy company has also updated its payment method, with the 1 pence per litre now paid quarterly rather than annually.

Jon Jenkins, CEO of Muller Milk & Ingredients said: “We know that shoppers are thinking much more carefully about the choices they make, how and where it was made, the health benefits, the value it represents and how it is packaged.

"With 96% of adults in Britain buying milk, the end-to-end process, from farm to fridge, impacts a lot of lives, and we recognise our responsibility to do the right thing throughout the supply chain.

“To ensure future generations continue to benefit from its goodness, the whole supply chain must adapt and work harder than ever to meet the needs of the markets it serves.”