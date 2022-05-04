Muller to enhance production at two UK dairy plants

Muller has confirmed it will enhance production at its plants in Shropshire and Worcestershire in a bid to help boost opportunities for its farmer suppliers.

The Muller Yogurt & Desserts business will upgrade its Market Drayton facility in Shropshire over the next five years, the processor said on Wednesday (4 May).

Work is underway to install new automated packing and repacking lines, a refurbished high bay warehouse and combined heat and power energy generation.

Meanwhile, the Muller Milk & Ingredients business has confirmed it will enhance its capabilities to make extended shelf life (ESL) milk products at its dairy in Droitwich, Worcestershire.

The business said it would also further develop its butter manufacturing capabilities for both domestic and international markets.

Muller, which makes dairy products made with milk from 1,300 British farmers, said these developments would help create new opportunities for producers.

Rob Hutchison, joint chief executive officer of Muller said: “We know that farmers want partnerships they can rely on through thick and thin, offering a competitive milk price and contract, and supporting their ambitions to develop and grow their businesses.

“We offer resilience and crucially our ambition is backed by investment in our capabilities. Our branded and private label products are trusted by customers and consumers.

"We aim to build on this, broadening our reach in the UK and internationally and as a result, benefitting the whole supply chain.

Justin Cook, CEO of Muller Yogurt & Desserts added: “This work gives us the means to meet the evolving requirements of our customers, whilst helping to displace imported products with those made here, with milk from British dairy farms."