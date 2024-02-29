Muller ups milk price to 37.5p per litre for March

Dairy processor Muller has announced a milk price rise for its farmer suppliers, starting from March 2024.

Farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions for the processor's Advantage scheme will receive a milk price of 37.5p per litre.

Advantage is a programme which farmers participate in to improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact.

Richard Collins, head of agriculture at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said the processor "recognises the ongoing pressures for supplying farms".

"With the market looking stable, we will continue to do what we can to support, and protect security of supply.”

Arla has also announced a milk price increase for March, amounting to a 0.88p per litre increase.