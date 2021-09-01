Multi-lingual wellbeing hotline launched for farm workers

A charity's wellbeing hotline has been improved to further support migrant workers involved in the Scottish agricultural industry.

Scotland’s rural charity RSABI has recently improved its accessibility to seasonal migrant workers through a new multi-lingual helpline.

The helpline, which has a translation service, provides seasonal workers with practical, emotional and, in some cases, financial support.

RSABI has teamed up with both NFU Scotland and Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society (SOAS) to promote the helpline.

It comes as Covid-19 restrictions and post-Brexit visa requirements have made this season a difficult one for both farmers and their workers.

Nina Clancy, RSABI chief executive, explained why they have made this service available: “This helpline has been put in place to reach out to the difficult to reach migrant workers.

"Working away from home with language barriers can increase stress and anxiety for workers, in some cases magnifying the problems they are facing.

"It is important that everyone in Scottish agriculture has an opportunity to receive support."

Iain Brown, chair of NFU Scotland’s Horticulture Working Group, highlighted the importance of worker wellbeing and morale to horticultural businesses.

“Seasonal migrant workers are a vital asset to the Scottish horticulture sector and are a critical part of its success," he said.

"Services that improve the mental wellbeing and morale of workers will have benefits for both the workers and for our members’ businesses.”

The helpline can be reached on 0300 111 4160, or by completing a ‘call back’ form online.