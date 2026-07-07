Murder arrest after woman dies in Rochdale farm fire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 30s was found dead following a fire at a farm in Rochdale.

Greater Manchester Police said the woman’s body was discovered inside stables at Higher Tunshill Farm, off Tunshill Lane in Milnrow.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 12.30pm on Friday 3 July.

A man in his 40s was later arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Greater Manchester Police said the investigation remains ongoing.