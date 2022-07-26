National Drought Group convenes as dry weather continues

The Environment Agency has convened the National Drought Group as dry weather continues to impact the country.

The public and businesses, including those in the farming industry, have been told to use water wisely to protect supplies during the period of prolonged dry weather.

Made up of groups including the NFU and AHDB, the National Drought Group discussed today (26 July) the situation and agreed actions to protect water resources.

Members agreed to continue to work together to monitor and manage the current situation, including convening the group’s water supply and communications sub-groups.

It comes after most of England moved into ‘Prolonged Dry Weather’ status – meaning precautionary actions are being undertaken to mitigate impacts.

Nowhere in England is currently considered to be ‘in drought’ and most water companies are maintaining good reservoir storage for summer demand.

If further measures are required, temporary use bans, known as hosepipe bans, will be determined by individual water companies and drought permits and drought orders by the Environment Agency and Defra respectively.

Harvey Bradshaw, chair of the NDG, said: “We are working very closely with water companies, farmers and other water users to manage the current situation.

"Today’s meeting was an important step in agreeing joint actions to protect our water resources with further dry weather forecasted for August, including ever-closer working to monitor and manage water supplies and the environment."

Stuart Colville, Water UK director of policy, added: “Ongoing warm weather in much of the country follows the driest winter and spring since the 1970s.

“As we continue to see extremely high demand, we are urging everyone to carefully consider the amount they are using given the unprecedented conditions."

What has been agreed?

The meeting agreed a broad range of measures to manage drought risk, with many already in action. These include:

• Working with the farming sector to provide greater assistance to farmers in prolonged dry weather areas

• Managing abstraction licences to balance the needs of users and our natural environment

• Helping those areas which are the worst affected by prolonged dry weather by operating water transfer schemes that allow rivers to be artificially maintained

• Applying for Drought orders in order to protect the natural environment

• Planning with water companies and ensuring they have and are implementing their drought plans

• Reoxygenating water and rescuing fish in distress where river flows are especially low

• Supporting the Fire and Rescue Service to tackle waste fires and wildfires